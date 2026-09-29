Vidya Balan reunites with R. Balki for new Tamil film, shares BTS picture

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Padma Shri and the National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, who was recently seen in the period film ‘Raja Shivaji’, is set to reunite with filmmaker R. Balki for a new Tamil film.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks their first collaboration after 17 years. They earlier worked together on ‘Paa’ which was released in 2009.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared 2 pictures of herself. The first picture is a monochromatic picture, and shows her seated on a couch. She wrote on the picture, “A quiet moment before the madness begins”.

The 2nd picture shows her with a script in hand, sporting spectacles and a long braid. She wrote on the picture, “New Beginnings #NewTamilFilm with #RBalki”.

While Vidya has kept details of the project under wraps, her post appears to confirm that she has begun work on the Tamil film. The new project has also sparked curiosity, particularly as it brings her together with Balki once again. The two previously collaborated on Paa, making this their first film together since the 2009 release.

The film is another addition to the actress’ solid line-up. She will be seen as Kantha in the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026, with Sun Pictures officially listing Vidya Balan among the cast.

The actress will also reunite with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming untitled comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and is slated to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The makers have already wrapped a Kerala schedule of the film.

--IANS

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