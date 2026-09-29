Surbhi Chandna recalls her ‘secret getaway sans the husband’, shares memories from first-ever girls’ holiday

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna took a walk down memory lane as she shared glimpses from her first-ever girls’ holiday abroad.

She recalled her fun-filled days in Amsterdam and Bruges. Taking to Instagram, Surbhi shared a series of throwback pictures giving a peek into her memorable getaway. From exploring the cities on foot and enjoying coffee and Dutch cheese sandwiches to indulging in Belgian chocolates, canal cruises and relaxing in parks, the ‘Naagin’ actress recalled the many experiences from the holiday.

Adding a playful touch to her post, Surbhi mentioned having “some more secret fun sans the husband” during the getaway.

Sharing the memories, the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress wrote, “A little throwback to my first-ever girls’ trip abroad — Amsterdam & Bruges, where every day meant endless walks, strong coffee, Dutch cheese sandwiches, Belgian chocolates, too much Prosecco, Churos, Canal Cruises, Lazing in the parks and some more Secret Fun sans the Husband.”

She also joked about the delay in getting her visa, saying, “The visa may have arrived late, missed half my trip but the memories arrived right on time.”

The pictures showed Surbhi striking solo poses against beautiful backdrops, along with glimpses of her culinary delights. She was seen enjoying pasta, pizza, sandwiches and coffee while exploring the city and soaking in the sights.

Surbhi Chandna often gives a glimpse into both her personal and professional life through social media. A few days ago, the ‘Sanjivani’ actress shared pictures and videos from her Ganpati celebrations, including moments from the Modak bhog and visarjan ceremony.

Along with the post, Surbhi penned an emotional note as she bid farewell to Bappa. She also shared that she was already looking forward to welcoming Lord Ganesha back next year.

“Bappa Modak Bhog Visarjan Celebrations Visits everything Gannu Pa Comes to an end today Tu Chala Jayegaaa Aaj And back to waiting for Next year celebrations already Mumbai will miss you Bappaaa,” wrote Surbhi.

--IANS

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