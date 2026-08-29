‘There were moments where you could expose it’: Henry on rise and fall of England's 'Bazball' era

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has reflected on the side’s 2-1 Test series triumph in England earlier this summer, adding that they had figured out moments where the hosts vulnerabilities could be exposed by them.

The series defeat ultimately marked the end of the aggressive era for England, leading to Brendon McCullum's exit as Test head coach and Ben Stokes's retirement from international cricket. “Honestly, I thought they did some great things. They put you under pressure and moved the game forward a lot, things that I suppose everyone was trying to do.

“They did it on quite a big scale, which obviously drew a lot of criticism as well. I suppose that's the difference, the media and the pressure over here is very different to what we have at home,” Henry said on Wisden's The Scoop podcast.

Henry, who starred with 12 wickets at an average of 13.33 during the series and even reached the top of the Test bowling rankings during the second game. “But I think what they actually achieved in the game, in terms of putting the game forward, was really good. Obviously, on the other side of it, there were moments where you could expose it. And that's what happened,” he added.

Henry further explained how England's aggressive tactics disrupted traditional bowling plans and forced opponents to adapt. “But I think you're going into a game to try to win a game of cricket, and each team will try to do it the best way they see fit. For us, we knew, 'Right, they're going to take it in this direction. How do we bring it back to our cricket?'

“It asked different questions of our own team, and that was where the focus and energy had to make you stronger about your own game, because they were always trying to pull you away from that. That was always a challenge when you're running in with a new ball and you've got a guy charging you, trying to whack you over your head, which is not what you're after, is it?

“You're wanting someone who's caught in the crease and moving, and all of a sudden they're asking you, 'Hey, lose a catcher.' Then they go back to normal and you nick it, and you've got no catcher there anymore. So there was so much in it that challenged you,” added Henry.

--IANS

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