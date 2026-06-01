The level of competitiveness made IPL 2026 even more exciting & entertaining: Saikia

New Delhi, June 1 IANS) Following the conclusion of a highly competitive Indian Premier League (IPL) season, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia lauded champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while noting razor-thin margins between the teams kept the tournament unpredictable until the very end, making it one of the most entertaining seasons.

Powered by Virat Kohli’s fastest half‑century in the IPL, RCB sealed back‑to‑back IPL title triumphs by completing a clinical chase of 156 and beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in front of their passionate fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

With the title win, RCB became only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to retain the IPL title, cementing their place among the competition's most successful sides.

“Congratulations to the champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and to all the participating teams for making this season highly entertaining and competitive," Saikia told IANS.

"Indian cricket continues to grow, with several young talents emerging through the tournament. The season was conducted smoothly, and the fans thoroughly enjoyed it," he added.

RCB, who entered the tournament as defending champions, managed to secure back-to-back titles. However, the road to the playoffs was a closely fought battle among all franchises, a factor the BCCI top official believes is the biggest takeaway for Indian cricket.

“Every team was equally competitive, and until the playoffs, it was difficult to predict the eventual winner. That level of competitiveness made this season even more exciting and entertaining,” Saikia concluded.

Kohli smashed a 25‑ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls – laced with nine fours and three sixes, also his highest score in the IPL playoffs. He also continued his remarkable streak - RCB have not lost a game since 2025 whenever he has scored a fifty.

Supported by Venkatesh Iyer’s brisk 32, Kohli’s masterly innings ensured the defending champions never lost grip of the chase and finished the job with authority to claim successive IPL crowns.

--IANS

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