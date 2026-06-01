Rights body flags alleged political interference in Bangladesh bar Polls

Paris, June 1 (IANS) Allegations of political exclusion, intimidation and electoral obstruction in bar association elections across Bangladesh have prompted concern from a leading international human rights organisation, which has called attention to what it says is a growing pattern of pressure on lawyers and democratic institutions within the country’s legal system.

In its latest report titled “Silencing the Legal Profession: Escalating Intimidation, Exclusion, and Obstruction of Bar Association Elections in Bangladesh (17 February–30 May 2026)", Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) documented a disturbing pattern of suppression targeting lawyers perceived to be affiliated with the Awami League and its allied professional organisations.

The findings were based on information collected from bar association elections conducted between February 17 and May 30 under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government.

According to the JMBF, these incidents were not isolated but reflected an increasingly systematic trend affecting legal institutions across Bangladesh, including the highly significant Supreme Court Bar Association.

The report documented alleged irregularities in at least 23 bar association elections, affecting approximately 365 lawyers and candidates across 334 executive committee positions.

“Reported incidents included forced non-contestation, obstruction from collecting nomination papers, cancellation of nominations after submission, intimidation, and threats of violence. Collectively, these practices appear to have significantly undermined democratic participation within Bangladesh’s legal profession,” the JMBF noted.

The report identified forced "non-contestation" as the common pattern that occurred in 14 bar associations, affecting approximately 188 lawyers and candidates across 181 executive committee posts.

“Many lawyers perceived to be aligned with the Awami League reportedly refrained from contesting elections due to fears arising from alleged false criminal cases, arrests, threats, intimidation, political pressure, and concerns for their personal security. In numerous cases, the absence of opposition candidates resulted in uncontested victories for BNP-aligned candidates, effectively eliminating meaningful electoral competition," it noted.

JMBF warned that the documented pattern of exclusion and intimidation within bar association elections poses serious risks to the independence of the legal profession, the democratic governance of professional institutions, and the broader rule of law in Bangladesh.

“Bar associations play a critical role in safeguarding judicial independence, protecting legal rights, and ensuring accountability within the justice system. Any attempt to politicise or restrict participation in these institutions threatens the integrity of the legal profession and democratic governance,” it added.

JMBF called on the government of Bangladesh, bar association authorities, judicial institutions, and relevant stakeholders to ensure free, fair, transparent, and inclusive bar association elections.

The organisation further urged the national and international human rights bodies, legal associations, and democratic partners to closely monitor developments affecting the independence of the legal profession in Bangladesh. Additionally, it stressed the need to protect lawyers’ rights to participate freely in professional institutions without fear of intimidation, discrimination, or political retaliation.

--IANS

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