Pooja Entertainment officially denies legal dispute with PVR INOX Pictures, calls it ‘inaccurate’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Vashu Bhagnani’s production banner Pooja Entertainment on Monday morning issued an official statement refuting reports that claimed legal proceedings were underway between the production house and PVR INOX Pictures.

The statement on behalf of the filmmaker tagged the reports as "entirely inaccurate," and the banner clarified that its professional relationship with the cinema chain remains strong and cordial.

As per few media reports, PVR Inox pictures had paid Rs. 100 crore as a refundable advance to Vashu Bhaganani's production house and had agreed to release 'Mission Raniganj', 'Ganapath' & 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

As per their understanding, in case these films failed to generate the expected revenue, Puja Entertainment would pay back the outstanding balance. However, all the 3 films failed to perform at the box office.

The statement was shared on Instagram, which read” “Over the decades, Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared love for Indian cinema.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the continuous support you have extended to our team throughout our journey. Recently, reports have circulated regarding alleged legal proceedings between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment. We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely inaccurate.”

The statement also acknowledged that PVR INOX Pictures had graciously issued an official clarification “confirming that these claims do not reflect the reality of our strong professional bond.”

“While we deeply respect the fast-paced nature of digital news, the continued circulation of unverified stories in this case are causing harm to the stakeholders and the company's goodwill built over the years. We kindly request our friends across media houses, digital platforms, and social channels, bloggers, to rely on verified facts and remove any misleading coverage that they might have published.”

“We remain grateful to everyone who has extended their support and understanding during this time. We have full faith that truth and facts will ultimately prevail over speculation and misinformation,” the official statement concluded.

The statement was captioned: “Our journey has always been built on trust. We remain focused on what truly matters - cinema, partnerships, and the truth.”

Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment is currently in an ongoing legal battle with Tips Industries and director David Dhawan over “unauthorized” use of songs and intellectual property from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 in “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”

--IANS

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