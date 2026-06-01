Jay Bhanushali attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple: Taking a lot of energy from here

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Jay Bhanushali sought divine blessing at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and also attended the powerful ritual of the Bhasma Aarti, which the actor-host described as deeply fulfilling, saying he had long wished to be part of the ritual.

Speaking to IANS in Ujjain, Jay shared: “My experience was very different. I had heard a lot about it. My friends and family had been coming here for so many years. I had always hoped that I would be invited here and I would get the opportunity.”

Jay said he was leaving the temple filled with positive energy.

“Today I got the opportunity to participate in the Bhasma Aarti. I am very happy and I am taking a lot of energy from here. People used to tell me that once I participate in the Bhasma Aarti, I would leave this temple with a different energy and aura. That is what I am feeling today. That is all I would like to say. Jai Shri Maha Kaal,” he concluded.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is dedicated to Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva.

Talking about Jay, he is known for his work in shows such as Kayamath, Nach Baliye 5, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 15.

The actor ventured into cinema with Hate Story 2 by Vishal Pandya in 2014. The film also stars Sushant Singh and Surveen Chawla. It is the sequel to the 2012 sleeper hit Hate Story. Jay then starred in movies such as Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela starring Sunny Leone.

He was last seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum in 2024. The show was it is an adaptation of the popular Turkish series İstanbullu Gelin.

--IANS

dc/