June 01, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

Rohit Bose Roy continues to work with Boman Irani despite a fractured toe, says ‘work goes on’

Rohit Bose Roy continues to work with Boman Irani despite a fractured toe, says ‘work goes on’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose Roy feels that despite any challenges, one's work must go on and shouldn't suffer.

The actor, who himself has suffered a fractured toe, was seen continuing shooting and shared a glimpse from the set with veteran actor Boman Irani.

Taking to his social media account, Rohit posted a picture featuring himself and Boman Irani. While Rohit was seen dressed in an all-black casual outfit, Boman looked sharp in a dark formal suit. The two actors posed together with smiles.

Sharing the picture, Rohit wrote, “Fractured my toe but work goes on… And directing this one was particularly easy what with my friend and actor par excellence @boman_irani in the house!”

For the uninitiated, talking about Rohit Bose Roy, the actor has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for over two decades.

The actor, who is the younger brother of actor Ronit Roy, began his career with television before successfully transitioning to films and digital content.

Over the years, he has appeared in projects such as 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Plan', 'Apartment', 'Mumbai Saga', and web series including 'Human' and 'Karmma Calling'.

Apart from acting, Rohit has also explored filmmaking and direction.

On the personal front, Rohit is married to actress Mansi Joshi Roy and the couple has a daughter.

The actor is known for openly expressing his affection for his wife on social media. Whether it is a special occasion or an ordinary day, Rohit often shares heartfelt and romantic posts dedicated to Mansi.

–IANS

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