June 01, 2026 3:20 PM हिंदी

Sharvari plays ‘Maskara’ on piano: Finding new ways to obsess

Sharvari plays ‘Maskara’ on piano: Finding new ways to obsess

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Sharvari has found a new way to express her love for her song “Maskara” from her upcoming film “Main Vaapas Aaunga” as she showcased her talent by playing the song on the piano and stated that she is “finding new ways to obsess” over it.

Sharvari shared a reel video of herself dressed in an all-black ensemble. In the clip, the actress is seen sitting and playing Vedang Raina’s bit on the piano.

“A piano, 10 free minutes in between shoot, and a little bit of #Maskara.. Had to try.. tbh just finding new ways to obsess over this part of Maskara #MainVaapasAaunga Releasing in cinemas on 12th June,” she wrote as the caption.

The song has vocals by Vedang and Nilanjana Ghosh.

"Maskara" shows how the feelings of young love haven’t changed over time. For Sharvari’s character Jiya, it’s all sparkle and mischief. She dances through the feeling, teasing it, turning her butterflies into something bold and fun.

For Vedang’s character Keenu, it is soft, honest, and vulnerable, as he quietly understands what she is playfully hiding.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing. The film is set in Punjab predating the Partition of India, and tells the story of 2 lovers. The film features the architectural ruins of Punjab.

It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026.

Talking about Sharvari, she began her career as an assistant director for Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015, before making her acting debut in the war drama series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020 by Kabir Khan.

The actress was then seen in the dud Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. After which she was seen in the comedy horror film Munjya in 2024.

--IANS

dc/

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