RCB shares Virat Kohli's ‘masterclass on the dance floor’, thanks Anushka Sharma for being ‘their Day 1’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gave fans a fun glimpse into the team's historic IPL big win celebrations by sharing a video of star batter Virat Kohli dancing his heart out with Anushka Sharma, after the team finally lifted its maiden trophy at the Indian Premier League om May 31.

Sharing the video on its official social media handle, RCB captioned the post as, “King Kohli’s masterclass on the dance floor Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1.”

The video showed Virat enjoying the celebrations and letting loose on the dance floor following RCB's title-winning campaign.

Anushka Sharma was also seen dancing her heart out along with her husband celebrating his big win.

The franchise's mention of Anushka Sharma highlighted the actress's unwavering support for the team and her husband from Day 1.

For the uninitiated, Anushka was present at the stadium during the IPL final as RCB defeated Punjab Kings to bag their first-ever IPL trophy.

The summit clash was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Throughout the high-pressure game, the doting wife was seen cheering passionately from the stands.

Many emotional moments between the couple after the victory quickly went viral on social media. Videos and pictures showed Anushka celebrating with Virat on the field, sharing hugs and joyful moments after the big win.

During the post-match celebrations, Virat was also seen making affectionate gestures towards Anushka, as if dedicating the win to her.

For the uninitiated, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after dating for many years.

The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and their son Akaay in February 2024.

–IANS

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