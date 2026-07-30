Adnan Sami records song for Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee’s yet-untitled family comedy-drama

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Music composer Adnan Sami revealed that he has recorded a song for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming family comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Adnan shared a picture on Instagram from the recording studio. The picture featured him posing alongside Bazmee and Anand Raaj Anand.

He wrote as the caption: Just recorded a lovely song for an upcoming film of @akshaykumar , directed by the incredible @aneesbazmee with music composed by the fabulous @anandraajanandofficial . We had a blast during the recording session!”

The yet-untitled film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. The film has been described as a "big-screen family entertainer" and is produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film also features Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri.

Sami performs Indian and Western music in many languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as "the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano". He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016.

Some of his iconic songs include "Lift Karadey," "Kabhi To Nazar Milao," “Kabhi Nahi”, "Tera Chehra," "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein," and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri," to name a few.

Talking about Bazmee, he made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995. His commercial success came in 1998 with the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

He achieved further success as well as recognition by directing the top-grossing comedies including No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Welcome Back, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while also receiving praise for directing the moderately successful romantic thriller Deewangee.

His film Naam - The Missing Identity, an action thriller film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sameera Reddy, Bhumika Chawla, Rahul Dev, Shriya Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari and Sharat Saxena.

--IANS

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