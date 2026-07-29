July 29, 2026 6:43 PM हिंदी

'Thank you for believing in me': Sachin pays tribute to coach Achrekar on Guru Purnima

'Thank you for believing in me': Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to coach Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Batting great Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima, saying he would always feel there was 'one more thank you' left to express to the man who shaped both his cricket and character.

Sharing photographs from his visit to Achrekar’s memorial at Shivaji Park, Tendulkar reflected on the lasting impact his childhood coach had on his journey from a young cricketer to one of the greatest players the game has produced.

“Standing here today, I realised something. No matter how many years pass, I’ll always feel like I have one more ‘thank you’ left to say. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, and helping me become the person I am. Happy Guru Purnima, Achrekar Sir,” Tendulkar wrote in a post on social media.

The former India captain visited the memorial to offer his respects, laying flowers before it with folded hands. Tendulkar was also seen barefoot during the visit, a gesture that reflected his deep respect and gratitude towards his mentor.

Achrekar played a defining role in Tendulkar’s formative years, mentoring him at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park and instilling the discipline and work ethic that became hallmarks of the batting legend’s illustrious career. Tendulkar has often credited his coach for preparing him mentally and technically to face the challenges of international cricket.

The memorial dedicated to Achrekar was unveiled in 2024 at Shivaji Park, with Tendulkar present at the ceremony.

One of India’s most respected cricket coaches, Achrekar received the Dronacharya Award in 1990 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to coaching. He was later honoured with the Padma Shri in 2010. He passed away in January 2019, leaving behind a rich legacy through the many cricketers he mentored, with Shivaji Park remaining synonymous with his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket.

--IANS

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