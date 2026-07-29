India’s electronics production surges to Rs 13.11 lakh crore, exports rise 11-fold to Rs 4 lakh crore

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that electronics production has increased from Rs 11.32 lakh crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, clocking a year-on-year growth rate of 15.8 per cent in the last one year.

Electronics exports increased 11-fold to over Rs 4 lakh crore in the last 12 years, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, in the Lok Sabha.

India's electronics manufacturing sector supports 25 lakh jobs (direct and indirect), reflecting the sector’s growing role in creating industrial employment opportunities.

The mobile manufacturing ecosystem alone currently employs around 12 lakh people (both direct and in-direct) across the value chain.

The electronics manufacturing sector has emerged as an important sector for gender-inclusive industrial growth, with a few high-precision mobile phone manufacturing segments employing almost 70 per cent of the total workforce as women, said the minister.

The growth in electronics manufacturing has been possible due to various measures taken by the Government in the last 12 years to promote domestic production, exports and value addition of electronic goods including mobile phones, IT Hardware and electronic components.

Smartphones, which did not feature in top 100 exported commodities in 2014 have now emerged as India’s top exported individual commodity in FY 2025-26 by surpassing petroleum, gems and jewellery.

India has now reached a point where 99.2 per cent of the mobile phones being used in India are made in India. The country today is the second largest mobile manufacturer in volume terms, said the minister.

The country has transitioned from being a net importer of mobile phones in 2014 to becoming a net exporter. PLI-LSEM has catalysed investments of approximately Rs. 96,000 crore (around $14 billion) in the mobile manufacturing ecosystem across the country.

The government also launched PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware in 2023 to create a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem for IT hardware (laptops, tablets, servers, etc.), attract large investments, reduce import reliance, and make India a trusted global supply chain hub.

As on date, the schemes have led to a total cumulative production of Rs 24,385.89 crore, total cumulative investment of Rs 1,056.36 crore and total cumulative employment of 5,216 (direct jobs), informed the minister.

Moreover, the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) envisaged an investment of Rs 59,350 crore from the domestic/global manufacturers in India and direct employment of 91,600 during the scheme tenure.

As on date, a total 75 applications for 23 products have been approved under ECMS. These approved units are expected to attract investments of Rs 61,671 crore, generate projected production of Rs 4.51 lakh crore, and create 65,040 direct employment opportunities, said the minister.

--IANS

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