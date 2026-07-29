July 29, 2026 6:42 PM हिंदी

India’s electronics production surges to Rs 13.11 lakh crore, exports rise 11-fold to Rs 4 lakh crore

India’s electronics production surges to Rs 13.11 lakh crore, exports rise 11-fold to Rs 4 lakh crore

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that electronics production has increased from Rs 11.32 lakh crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, clocking a year-on-year growth rate of 15.8 per cent in the last one year.

Electronics exports increased 11-fold to over Rs 4 lakh crore in the last 12 years, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, in the Lok Sabha.

India's electronics manufacturing sector supports 25 lakh jobs (direct and indirect), reflecting the sector’s growing role in creating industrial employment opportunities.

The mobile manufacturing ecosystem alone currently employs around 12 lakh people (both direct and in-direct) across the value chain.

The electronics manufacturing sector has emerged as an important sector for gender-inclusive industrial growth, with a few high-precision mobile phone manufacturing segments employing almost 70 per cent of the total workforce as women, said the minister.

The growth in electronics manufacturing has been possible due to various measures taken by the Government in the last 12 years to promote domestic production, exports and value addition of electronic goods including mobile phones, IT Hardware and electronic components.

Smartphones, which did not feature in top 100 exported commodities in 2014 have now emerged as India’s top exported individual commodity in FY 2025-26 by surpassing petroleum, gems and jewellery.

India has now reached a point where 99.2 per cent of the mobile phones being used in India are made in India. The country today is the second largest mobile manufacturer in volume terms, said the minister.

The country has transitioned from being a net importer of mobile phones in 2014 to becoming a net exporter. PLI-LSEM has catalysed investments of approximately Rs. 96,000 crore (around $14 billion) in the mobile manufacturing ecosystem across the country.

The government also launched PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware in 2023 to create a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem for IT hardware (laptops, tablets, servers, etc.), attract large investments, reduce import reliance, and make India a trusted global supply chain hub.

As on date, the schemes have led to a total cumulative production of Rs 24,385.89 crore, total cumulative investment of Rs 1,056.36 crore and total cumulative employment of 5,216 (direct jobs), informed the minister.

Moreover, the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) envisaged an investment of Rs 59,350 crore from the domestic/global manufacturers in India and direct employment of 91,600 during the scheme tenure.

As on date, a total 75 applications for 23 products have been approved under ECMS. These approved units are expected to attract investments of Rs 61,671 crore, generate projected production of Rs 4.51 lakh crore, and create 65,040 direct employment opportunities, said the minister.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Arundhati Choudhary enters women’s 70kg boxing semis, assures India of another medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary enters women’s 70kg boxing semis, assures India of another medal

After Vinesh Phogat’s Paris heartbreak, India’s athletes leave nothing to chance in weight battle. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: After Vinesh Phogat’s Paris heartbreak, India’s athletes leave nothing to chance in weight battle

CWG 2026: ‘I’ll change the colour to gold,’ says boxer Sakshi after confirming medal for India

CWG 2026: ‘I’ll change the colour to gold,’ says boxer Sakshi after confirming medal for India

16 of 19 services sub-sectors record positive growth in May: MOSPI

16 of 19 services sub-sectors record positive growth in May: MOSPI

Fifth edition of J&K Open in Srinagar heralds second half of PGTI's 2026 season (Credit: PGTI)

Fifth edition of J&K Open in Srinagar heralds second half of PGTI's 2026 season

From taunts to resolve, 'Jhandu' bags Commonwealth bronze (Photo: IANS)

From taunts to resolve, 'Jhandu' bags Commonwealth bronze (IANS Exclusive)

Vande Mataram Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, all you need to know

Vande Mataram Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, all you need to know

CWG 2026: ‘I reduced 2kg yesterday to maintain my weight,’ says boxer Arundhati

CWG 2026: ‘I reduced 2kg yesterday to maintain my weight,’ says boxer Arundhati

Sevilla FC sign left back Julio Diaz from Atletico Madrid on four year deal (Credit: Sevilla FC)

Sevilla FC sign left back Julio Diaz from Atletico Madrid on four year deal

Karishma Tanna blessed with a baby boy: Ektaa Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, and others shower love

Karishma Tanna blessed with a baby boy: Ektaa Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, and others shower love