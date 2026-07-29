July 29, 2026 6:41 PM हिंदी

Asadha Purṇima celebrated as Dhammacakkappavattana Divas at Sarnath

Asadha Purṇima celebrated as Dhammacakkappavattana Divas at Sarnath

Sarnath (Uttar Pradesh), July 29 (IANS) The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), Sarnath, celebrated Aṣaḍha Purṇima as Dhammacakkappavattana Divas at Sarnath on Wednesday.

The event, marking the day the Buddha delivered his first sermon, was presided over by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who attended as the Chief Guest. The programme began with sacred chanting in Pali, Sanskrit and Tibetan by venerable members of the Sangha, creating a solemn and spiritual atmosphere at the historic site associated with the Buddha’s first teaching of the Dhamma.

Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, Secretary General of the IBC, delivered the welcome address. He highlighted the significance of the occasion and the importance of preserving and promoting the Buddha’s teachings in contemporary times.

This was followed by a Dhamma discourse by Dr K. Siri Sumedha Thero, President of the Indo-Sri Lanka International Buddhist Association. He spoke on the essence of the Buddha’s first sermon, the Turning of the Wheel of Dhamma, and its enduring relevance for peace, compassion and ethical living.

Prof. Wangchuk Dorjee Negi, Vice Chancellor of CIHTS, offered his remarks, underlining the institute’s role in Buddhist higher education and the collaborative efforts with the IBC to spread awareness about the significance of Aṣaḍha Purṇima.

Students of CIHTS presented a skit depicting the historical and spiritual importance of Asadha Purnima, illustrating the events surrounding the Buddha’s first discourse at Sarnath in an engaging manner.

In his special address, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appreciated the initiative taken by the IBC and CIHTS. He emphasised the cultural and spiritual heritage of Sarnath and the need to promote Buddhist values of non-violence, harmony and mutual respect in society.

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by Raghav Prasad Bhatnagar, Director General of the IBC, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, the Sangha members, speakers, students and all participants for making the event a success.

The programme brought together monks, scholars, students and devotees, reinforcing Sarnath’s position as a major centre of Buddhist heritage and learning.

--IANS

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