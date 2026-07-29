CWG 2026: Tajinder, Samardeep qualify for men’s shot put final

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) India's challenge in the men's shot put remained firmly on course at the Commonwealth Games as Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill progressed to Thursday's final after negotiating the qualification round with composed performances.

Leading the Indian charge was national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who comfortably surpassed the automatic qualification standard of 20 metres. After opening with a throw of 19.93m in Group A, the two-time Asian Games champion responded with a 20.14m effort on his second attempt to seal his place in the medal round. With qualification secured, Toor opted against taking his third throw.

His 20.14m effort ranked second overall in the qualifying competition, with New Zealand's defending Commonwealth Games champion Tom Walsh topping the standings courtesy of a first-round throw of 21.03m.

India ensured double representation in the final as Samardeep Singh Gill also advanced after producing a best mark of 19.95m in Group B. The 25-year-old set the tone with his opening effort, before following it up with a 19.75m throw and recording a foul in his final attempt. His opening mark proved enough to finish fifth overall across the combined standings of the two qualification groups.

The qualification format guaranteed places in the final to athletes who cleared the automatic mark of 20 metres, while the remaining spots were filled by the next-best performers until the 12-athlete field was complete.

For Toor, the qualification marks another opportunity to chase a Commonwealth Games medal after an interrupted recent history at the event. The 31-year-old finished eighth on his Games debut at Gold Coast in 2018 before missing the Birmingham 2022 edition because of a groin injury. He arrives in Glasgow in strong form, having already crossed the 21-metre mark this season, while his national record of 21.77m, set in 2023, remains the Indian benchmark.

Gill, meanwhile, continues his steady rise in the event. The 25-year-old owns a personal best and season's best of 20.46m and will now look to build on his solid qualifying display when the medals are decided on Thursday.

--IANS

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