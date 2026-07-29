July 29, 2026 6:43 PM हिंदी

Karishma Tanna blessed with a baby boy: Ektaa Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, and others shower love

Karishma Tanna blessed with a baby boy: Ektaa Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, and others shower love

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

On Wednesday, the couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29. The new parents shared a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes. The caption on the picture reads, "It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”

Alongside the image, the new parents wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

Following the announcement, Karishma and Varun received an outpouring of love, with friends and colleagues sending their heartfelt congratulations. Actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Congratulations.” Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Congratulationssssssss soooo happpy for you guys.”

Ektaa Kapoor said, “Mummyyyyyyyy join d ganggggg.” Bharti Singh extended her wishes, writing, “congratulations.” “Hugest congratulations,” wrote Nimrat Kaur. Smriti Irani commented, “Heartiest congratulations! God bless.”

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera started their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022. Their wedding festivities spanned several days, followed by the wedding ceremony and reception. The celebrations were attended by their family members along with close friends from the television and film fraternity.

For the unversed, Karishma and Varun’s relationship began at a New Year’s Eve celebration, where they were introduced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress, who had attended the party with Malhotra, met Varun for the first time at the event. Their initial interaction soon grew into a strong friendship, which eventually developed into love.

Karishma had announced her pregnancy in April this year by sharing a series of adorable pictures on Instagram. “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” she had written in the caption.

--IANS

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