Sevilla FC sign left back Julio Diaz from Atletico Madrid on four year deal

Madrid, July 29 (IANS) Spain Under-20 international Julio Diaz has completed a permanent move from Atletico Madrid to Sevilla, becoming the Andalusian club's fifth signing ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

The 20-year-old left-back has signed a four-year contract until June 2030 after Sevilla paid Atletico Madrid one million euros for 50 percent of the player's rights. Atletico have retained a buy-back clause as part of the agreement.

Diaz joins Arouna Sangante, Juan Iglesias, Jon Guridi and goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, whose loan move was recently made permanent, as Sevilla continue to strengthen their squad for the new campaign.

Expressing his delight after completing the transfer, Diaz said joining Sevilla was an easy decision.

"I'm very happy and really looking forward to meeting everyone, my teammates, and showing that Sevilla will return to its rightful place. When Sevilla contacted me, I didn't hesitate for a second. It's a historic club, and I'm very excited," he told the club's official media.

The Madrid-born defender spent the last two seasons with Atletico Madrid B before making four senior appearances under Diego Simeone last season. He also featured at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium during Atletico's league visit, registering an assist.

"You could feel the atmosphere, the people, the desire and hunger. That's what a player needs these days," Diaz recalled.

Having spent most of his footballing life in Atletico's academy, Diaz admitted his senior debut with the club was a dream come true, but insisted his focus has now shifted completely to Sevilla.

"It's every little kid's dream to make your debut in La Liga with Atletico Madrid because I'd been there since I was a little boy. But now I'm focused on Sevilla, and hopefully we can achieve great things."

Known for his energy and attacking instincts, Diaz outlined the qualities he hopes to bring to his new side.

"I'm a very aggressive player who never gives up on a ball. I want to bring youth and a lot of hunger. I like to attack, but I also feel strong defensively," he said.

Diaz also welcomed the opportunity to compete for a place alongside experienced Chile captain Gabriel Suazo.

"We all know what Suazo is capable of. He's the kind of player every kid looks up to, and I'm looking forward to sharing a dressing room with him and learning everything from him."

--IANS

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