July 29, 2026 6:43 PM हिंदी

Iran's IRGC claims targetting US air base, CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan

Iran's IRGC claims targetting US air base, CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan

Tehran, July 29 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that its Aerospace Force has attacked a US air base and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters of the American military in Jordan, local media reported.

Highlighting that the action was taken in response to attacks carried out by the US military against Iran, the IRGC statement mentioned that its Aerospace Force attacked the US air base and the US military's CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan using ballistic missiles. The IRGC vowed to continue resistance until Iran faces "threats, illegal and hostile moves" from the US forces, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The latest attack comes amid renewed tensions in West Asia following the military exchanges between Iran and the US.

Meanwhile, the US military said that it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles launched from Iran in what it described as an attempted "surprise attack" on American forces in the Middle East.

"At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," it said, adding "US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

On July 24, IRGC said that its forces carried out retaliatory strikes against the US bases and assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. In statements carried by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the strikes were conducted in response to what it described as US "crimes" against Iran.

The IRGC said its forces had targeted and completely destroyed a "very large" US ammunition depot at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait using "advanced and ultra-heavy" kamikaze drones, Xinhua News Agency reported. It further said that its forces targeted facilities housing US forces at the base.

The IRGC said its forces completed their earlier military operation against the data centre of a US firm in Bahrain, destroying its remaining building. It further said that it has destroyed three US ammunition and equipment depots at the Al-Adiri Camp in Kuwait, and targetted the watchtower of the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The IRGC also said US fighter aircraft suffered damage after its aerospace forces struck Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan. It further mentioned that barracks housing US forces at the base were also targeted.

According to the statement, the IRGC's forces destroyed a Patriot air defence system and an espionage balloon and hit the US troop accommodation facilities after it carried out operations against US military positions in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region.

--IANS

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