TG20 Season 1: Harshit Choudhary carries his bat with unbeaten 121, powering Warangal Warriors to first win

Hyderabad, June 24 (IANS) Warangal Warriors secured a five-wicket win against Anvita Khammam Aces to register their first win in Season 1 of the TG20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in the first match on Wednesday.

Chasing 203, opener Harshit Choudhary carried his bat with an unbeaten 121 off 62 balls to lead the Warriors to victory in a tense chase. In the first innings, Mohd. Abdul Malik (3/35) and Murugan Abhishek (3/54) did well to restrict the Aces to 202 despite half-centuries from Mayank Gupta (54 off 36) and Mickil Jaiswal (54 off 22).

Aces were quick off the blocks with Wafi Kachchhi and Mayank scoring ten runs in the first over to set the tone. Wafi struck consecutive sixes off Abdul Malik in the second over before the bowler struck back immediately to dismiss the 19-year-old and give his side an early breakthrough.

Mayank then collaborated with Himateja Kodimela (23 off 13) as they stitched together a quickfire 47-run stand off 24 balls. The two batters made the most of the Power-play, finding the gaps with expert precision. Abdul Malik then stepped up for the Warriors once again, dismissing Himateja in the final over of the powerplay, with the Aces at 60/2.

Despite losing a couple of wickets, Aces continued to be on the charge as Mayank and Prateek Reddy (20 off 11) combined for 35 off 20. The latter looked in fine touch as he struck three fours in his innings, but his untimely dismissal in the ninth over, courtesy Abhishek, held the Aces to 104/3.

Mayank hung in there to ensure the scoreboard kept ticking alongside Mickil Jaiswal (54 off 22), who laid down a marker of intent from the get-go. The two batters notched their half-centuries with Mayank getting there with a well-constructed innings in 32 balls, while Mickil smashed 7 sixes and a boundary to amass his fifty in 21 balls.

Abhishek broke the partnership by getting rid of Mickil in the fifteenth over, which triggered a collapse for the Aces. Mayank, who was the joint top-scorer for the innings, also fell soon after. From there on, the Aces only managed a boundary and a six towards the end as they lost six wickets in a space of 27 runs. Abdul Malik and Abhishek bagged three wickets each, while Pallepati Kranthi (2/42) and Mudassar (1/30) also chipped in to bundle out the Aces for 202.

Warriors openers laid the foundation for the chase, scoring 28 off the first two overs with Harshit leading the charge. District player Mahesh Vipparla gave his side the breakthrough in the third over, getting the better of Aman Rao Perala (7 off 4), who scored the fastest century in T20 domestic leagues in the previous game against Medak Falcons.

A key moment of the match came in the fourth over when Harshit was dropped on 32. He made the most of that lifeline along with Rishiket Sisodia as they ensured that the required run rate remained in check with a 51-run stand off 29 balls, helping Warriors post 77/1 in Power-play.

The 16-year-old Ved Reddy eventually broke the partnership in the eighth over, giving his side a glimmer of hope as he outsmarted Rishiket (27 off 16). Harshit then anchored the innings with a 28-ball fifty, even though Bhavesh Seth (15 off 13) and Anirudh Srivatsa (14 off 10) were sent back in quick succession by Saaketh Dhatrak, keeping Aces in the contest.

With the game going down to the wire, Harshit displayed immense maturity and calmness as he registered his century in 48 balls. Although Aces captain C.V. Milind got the wicket of Abhishek (5 off 4) in the 18th over, Harshit ensured he finished the job for his side along with Adi Mani Kiran (14 off 4), who chipped in with a handy cameo to lead their team to a five-wicket win.

--IANS

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