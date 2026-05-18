Tennis: Ruud re-enters Top 20 as Italian Open sparks major rankings shake-up

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The conclusion of the Italian Open brought significant movement in the latest ATP Rankings, with several players enjoying major jumps following strong campaigns in Rome. While Jannik Sinner stole the spotlight by defeating Casper Ruud in the final to complete the Career Golden Masters, the tournament also reshaped the rankings picture heading into the French Open.

Ruud emerged as one of the biggest gainers inside the Top 20 after climbing eight spots to World No. 17. The Norwegian had briefly fallen outside the elite bracket earlier this month after a quarterfinal exit in Madrid, but his run to the Rome final restored his position among the top-ranked players on tour.

The 26-year-old reached his fourth ATP Masters 1000 final with an impressive week in the Italian capital, losing just one set before running into Sinner in the championship match.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev also enjoyed a rise in the standings, moving up two places to No. 7 after reaching the semifinals. It marked the 18th Masters 1000 semifinal appearance of his career and his second at that level this season. Medvedev, who lifted the Rome title in 2023, once again looked comfortable on the clay courts of the Italian capital.

Italy’s breakthrough performer of the tournament, Luciano Darderi, climbed four positions to a career-high No. 16 after producing the best Masters 1000 run of his career. Darderi’s standout moment came with a victory over Alexander Zverev, which marked his maiden win against a Top 5 opponent.

Teenage sensation Rafael Jodar continued his rapid rise with another milestone week. The 19-year-old advanced to the quarter-finals in Rome and jumped five places to a career-best No. 29. Jodar became the youngest player in 21 years to reach the last eight in Rome and the first teenager since Novak Djokovic in 2007 to make multiple Masters 1000 quarter-finals in the same season.

Another Spaniard, Martin Landaluce, enjoyed one of the biggest jumps in the rankings after surging 27 spots to No. 67. Entering the tournament as a lucky loser, the 20-year-old made the opportunity count with wins over Marin Cilic, Mattia Bellucci, and Hamad Medjedovic before reaching the quarter-finals.

Several other players also achieved career-high rankings following deep runs during the clay-court swing. Miomir Kecmanovic climbed 23 spots to No. 47, while Juan Manuel Cerundolo rose to a career-best No. 54.

Medjedovic advanced to No. 56, Thiago Agustin Tirante moved up to No. 58, and Adolfo Daniel Vallejo reached No. 70, all career highs. Dino Prizmic climbed to No. 71, while Matteo Arnaldi and Emilio Nava also returned to the Top 100 after strong weeks in Rome.

--IANS

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