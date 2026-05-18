May 18, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership will benefit entire world: PM Modi

India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership will benefit entire world: PM Modi

Oslo, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced transformation of India-Norway relationship into a Green Strategic Partnership that will be "beneficial for the entire world". Making a press statement alongside Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store following their meeting in Oslo, PM Modi also stated that Norway has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

"The world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, conflict persists in many parts of the world. At this time, India and Europe are entering a new golden era of their relations. Last year, India and the European Free Trade Association implemented a historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. This agreement is a blueprint for ensuring shared progress and prosperity between India and Norway. The agreement aims to attract $100 billion in investment and create one million jobs in India over the next 15 years. Today, we have taken several important decisions to translate the promises of this agreement into outcomes," said PM Modi.

"Today, we are transforming the India-Norway relationship into a Green Strategic Partnership. This strategic partnership will enable our companies to develop global solutions, combining India's scale, speed, and talent with Norway's technology and capital in every sector, from clean energy to climate resilience, the blue economy to green shipping," he added.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Norway for supporting the operations of India’s Arctic research station Himadri. He stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency will give a new dimension to space cooperation between India and Norway.

"Norway is an important country in the Arctic region. We have had long-standing cooperation in Arctic and polar research. We are grateful to Norway for supporting the operations of India’s Arctic research station Himadri. The MoU being signed today between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency will give a new dimension to our space cooperation. Through deeper collaboration in these fields, our scientists will contribute towards understanding climate change, protecting fragile ecosystems and securing humanity’s future. India and Norway’s Green Strategic Partnership will benefit the entire world," he said.

PM Modi thanked Norway for expressing solidarity with India following the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April last year.

"I was scheduled to visit Norway last year, but had to postpone that trip due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship. Today, as I visit Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity."

He announced that India and Norway have agreed to enhance research cooperation in areas such as sustainability, ocean energy, geology and health. He said that India and Norway will strengthen cooperation in marine economy, maritime security and capacity building.

"We are also pleased that Norway is joining the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. As two major maritime nations, we will strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security and capacity building. Today, we also signed a triangular development cooperation agreement. Together, we will contribute to human development in Global South countries through India’s digital public infrastructure projects."

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Elina Svitolina leads WTA rankings surge after her Italian Open triumph in Rome. Photo credit: WTA

Svitolina leads WTA rankings surge after Italian Open triumph

PM Modi conferred with 32nd global honour — Grand Cross of Royal Norwegian Order of Merit

PM Modi conferred with 32nd global honour — Grand Cross of Royal Norwegian Order of Merit

Former England captain and rugby union player Mike Smith dies aged 92. Photo Image Credit: ECB

Former England captain and rugby union player Mike Smith dies aged 92

Chhattisgarh: HM Amit Shah inaugurates public service centre in former Maoist stronghold​

Chhattisgarh: HM Amit Shah inaugurates public service centre in former Maoist stronghold​

Patna: A gas agency worker loads LPG cylinders onto a vehicle following a hike in commercial LPG prices in Patna on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Over 1.72 crore domestic LPG cylinders sold in four days

‘Virat Kohli delivers through performances, not reels’: IPL chief Arun Dhumal urges cricketers to stay focused on the field. Photo credit: IANS

‘Kohli delivers through performances, not reels’: IPL chief Arun Dhumal urges cricketers to stay focused

Nearly 40 pc govt organisations will likely establish TrustOps by 2028 to counter deepfake

Nearly 40 pc govt organisations will likely establish TrustOps by 2028 to counter deepfake

PM Modi's Oslo visit reflects growing partnership, shared ambitions: Norwegian PM

PM Modi's Oslo visit reflects growing partnership, shared ambitions: Norwegian PM

Sunil plays Maari in Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' (Photo Credit: Cube Entertainments/Instagram)

Sunil plays Maari in Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan'

India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership will benefit entire world: PM Modi

India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership will benefit entire world: PM Modi