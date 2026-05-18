India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership will benefit entire world: PM Modi

Oslo, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced transformation of India-Norway relationship into a Green Strategic Partnership that will be "beneficial for the entire world". Making a press statement alongside Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store following their meeting in Oslo, PM Modi also stated that Norway has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

"The world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, conflict persists in many parts of the world. At this time, India and Europe are entering a new golden era of their relations. Last year, India and the European Free Trade Association implemented a historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. This agreement is a blueprint for ensuring shared progress and prosperity between India and Norway. The agreement aims to attract $100 billion in investment and create one million jobs in India over the next 15 years. Today, we have taken several important decisions to translate the promises of this agreement into outcomes," said PM Modi.

"Today, we are transforming the India-Norway relationship into a Green Strategic Partnership. This strategic partnership will enable our companies to develop global solutions, combining India's scale, speed, and talent with Norway's technology and capital in every sector, from clean energy to climate resilience, the blue economy to green shipping," he added.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Norway for supporting the operations of India’s Arctic research station Himadri. He stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency will give a new dimension to space cooperation between India and Norway.

"Norway is an important country in the Arctic region. We have had long-standing cooperation in Arctic and polar research. We are grateful to Norway for supporting the operations of India’s Arctic research station Himadri. The MoU being signed today between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency will give a new dimension to our space cooperation. Through deeper collaboration in these fields, our scientists will contribute towards understanding climate change, protecting fragile ecosystems and securing humanity’s future. India and Norway’s Green Strategic Partnership will benefit the entire world," he said.

PM Modi thanked Norway for expressing solidarity with India following the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April last year.

"I was scheduled to visit Norway last year, but had to postpone that trip due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship. Today, as I visit Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity."

He announced that India and Norway have agreed to enhance research cooperation in areas such as sustainability, ocean energy, geology and health. He said that India and Norway will strengthen cooperation in marine economy, maritime security and capacity building.

"We are also pleased that Norway is joining the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. As two major maritime nations, we will strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security and capacity building. Today, we also signed a triangular development cooperation agreement. Together, we will contribute to human development in Global South countries through India’s digital public infrastructure projects."

--IANS

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