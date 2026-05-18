IPL 2026: Abishek Porel embodies fearless new generation of batters, says KL Rahul

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper‑batter KL Rahul has hailed Abishek Porel as a shining example of the fearless new generation of Indian batters, adding that he’s been impressed by his ability to hit sixes and access all parts of the ground without any fear of the situation in a game.

In their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, Porel, who’s been with DC since 2023, shone by hitting 51 off 31 balls, while sharing a 105-run stand with Rahul, who hit 56, as the Axar Patel-led side chased down the target of 194 set by Rajasthan Royals to win by five wickets and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

“It’s his ability to hit sixes and access all parts of the ground. The new guys who are coming in are all 360‑degree batters. Abishek Porel can hit you over long‑on for a six off the first ball, or he can scoop you over fine leg on the very first delivery. That kind of range is unusual, even among experienced players.

“One thing is to think about doing it. But the special thing about the new boys, especially Abishek Porel, is that they can execute those shots in high‑pressure games against good bowlers and strong teams. He doesn’t need time to settle. He doesn’t fear the situation. He just sees the ball and goes after it.

“So yes, all credit goes to their training and how well prepared they are for such a big competition. That kind of mindset is rare in a young player. He believes in his ability, and that is why he is succeeding. Abishek Porel is a great example of this fearless new generation,” said Rahul on JioStar.

Rahul also spoke about another emerging batting talent, left-handed batter Sahil Parakh, who made seven in Sunday’s game. Rahul described Parakh as a ‘fearless prodigy’ who caught his eye even before the start of the season in the side’s practice camp.

“I saw a video Delhi Capitals posted from a training session in Hyderabad. It was just a minute of him hitting six after six. I thought, ‘Who is this guy?’ I knew we had picked a player named Sahil, and I had seen some clips of him in the Maharashtra League. But watching him hit those sixes, it really grabbed my attention.

“When I saw him in person at the camp, he was even more impressive. Very dynamic. Players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre have already shown their talent on the IPL stage. But there are others from the same Under‑19 batch, like Sahil, who bat just as fearlessly and have the same wide range of shots.

“He is naturally a top‑order batter, but in one game, he was sent in at five or six and had to finish the innings. He scored 20 runs in the final over. The composure, the skill, and the ability to take on any bowler, pace or spin, were striking. He could hit the ball to any part of the ground. He has already made his debut for Delhi Capitals, and I hope that he gets a proper chance to show what he can really do,” he added.

--IANS

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