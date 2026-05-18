Real Madrid confirm captain Dani Carvajal's exit after 23-year association

Madrid, May 18 (IANS) Real Madrid have officially announced that club captain Dani Carvajal will leave the Spanish giants at the end of the current season, bringing an end to a remarkable 23-year association with the club.

The La Liga club confirmed the decision in an official statement on Monday and paid tribute to one of the most decorated players in its history.

Carvajal, who joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2002 and became a first-team regular in 2013, played a major role during one of the most successful periods in the club’s modern history. During his time with the senior side, the Spanish right-back won 27 trophies, including six UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga crowns, and two Copa del Rey trophies.

The 33-year-old is also among only five players in football history to win six European Cups.

However, persistent injury problems during the ongoing campaign limited his impact this season. Carvajal managed only 21 appearances across all competitions, and both the player and the club have now decided to move in different directions after the season concludes.

In total, Carvajal made 450 appearances for Real Madrid and scored 14 goals. Individually, he enjoyed a memorable 2024 season after being named in the FIFPro World XI and winning The Best FIFA Men’s World XI honour. He was also adjudged the best player in the 2024 Champions League final after scoring in the title clash.

At the international level, Carvajal represented Spain in 51 matches and won the UEFA Euro 2024 title along with the UEFA Nations League in 2023.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez described Carvajal as 'a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its academy', adding that the defender had always represented the values of the club.

“Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its academy. His image alongside our beloved and remembered Alfredo Di Stéfano laying the first stone of Ciudad Real Madrid will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always exemplified the values of Real Madrid. This is and will always be his home,” Perez said in a statement released by the club.

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will pay tribute to Carvajal during Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of the season on Saturday.

--IANS

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