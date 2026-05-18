Krisha Kurup's character in Siju Wilson's medical crime thriller 'Dose' revealed

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) The makers of director Abhilash R Nair's eagerly awaited Malayalam medical crime thriller 'Dose', featuring actor Siju Wilson in the lead, have now revealed that actress Krisha Kurup plays a character called Ragitha Prakash in the film and have gone on to release her character's look in the film.

The makers of the film, using the film's official handle, released the firet look poster of Krisha Kurup As Ragitha Prakash. They said, "Krisha Kurup As Ragitha Prakash. DOSE From May 22."

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 22 now, was originally scheduled to hit screes on April 24.

The makers, while annoucing the postponement, had said, they were " rescheduling the release of DOSE to ensure the most intense experience possible."

Taking to his Instagram page to share the release date postponement poster put out by the makers, actor Siju Wilson had written, "The final diagnosis is almost ready. We are rescheduling the release of DOSE to ensure the most intense experience possible. NEW ADMISSION DATE ANNOUNCING SOON."

The poster put out by the makers read, "The wait just got a little more intense. Our arrival in cinemas is being rescheduled. New date coming soon..."

The makers had then gone on to announce May 22 as the new release date.

The film has triggered immense interest in fans and film buffs as the makers have claimed that the film's story is "inspired by shocking true events".

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film will revolve around a crime that happens in a hospital and the investigations that follow.

Apart from Siju Wilson, the film will feature a host of actors including Drishya Raghunath, Krisha Kurup, Jagadish, Darshana Nair, Ashwin Kumar and Rony David.

The film boasts of an equally fine technical team. Its visuals have been shot by cinematographer Vishnu Prasad while its music has been scored by Gopi Sundar. It has editing by Shyam Sasidharan.

Produced by Shanto Thomas, the film has been co-produced by Ankit Trivedi and has as its executive producers Muscat Movie Makers, Wilson Pictures, Cinema Network and Kurian C Mathew.

--IANS

mkr/