May 18, 2026 7:02 PM हिंदी

Saba Azad says her ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ character is gloriously imperfect, fumbling in new season

Saba Azad says her ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ character is gloriously imperfect, fumbling in new season

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad has shared that the upcoming 2nd season of her streaming show ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ captures self-doubt. However, her character is still “gloriously imperfect, and still fumbling”.

The trailer of the second season was unveiled on Monday, and it brings back Saba Azad’s lead character of Vidushi Kothari as she begins to step into a life she has spent years dreaming about. The trailer offers a tender and relatable peek into the next chapter of Vidushi’s life. Three months after the events of season 1, Vidushi has done what once felt impossible. She has taken the bold leap of opening her own clinic, a dream she has long held close to her heart. But running a clinic is no small feat.

Talking about reprising her role, Saba Azad shared, “Slipping back into Vidushi's shoes for Season 2 felt like coming home, except this time, the home is her own clinic. What I really love about this season is how authentically it captures self-doubt, that nagging feeling that everyone around you has it more figured out than you do. Vidushi is still gloriously imperfect, still fumbling, but she's also growing in ways that I think will feel very real to a lot of people. I hope audiences laugh with her, root for her, and maybe see a little bit of themselves in her journey”.

Directed by Himali Shah, the upcoming season also stars Kunal Thakur, Vibha Chibber, and Shruti Seth.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “Season 1 of ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ struck a chord with audiences because it felt authentic, warm, and deeply relatable. With the new season, we continue Dr. Vidushi’s journey as she navigates the chaos of balancing her personal and professional life, while discovering new sides to herself along the way. At Amazon MX Player, we are committed to backing unique storytelling concepts and bringing stories that entertain and resonate in equal measure, and this season does exactly that. We are proud to bring back a story that connects so naturally with audiences, and we cannot wait for them to cheer on Dr. Vidushi all over again”.

Produced and created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and Girliyapa, the show is set to stream on Amazon MX Player on May 22, 2026.

--IANS

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