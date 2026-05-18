IOS Sagar's visit to Sri Lanka reinforces shared commitment towards regional peace: Indian Navy

Colombo, May 18 (IANS) The Indian Navy on Monday said that IOS Sagar's visit to Sri Lanka reinforces both countries' shared commitment towards regional peace, stability and collective maritime security under the vision of MAHASAGAR and the government of India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

“As part of her operational deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), IOS Sagar, crewed by sailors and officers from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries, undertook a port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

According to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence, INS Sunayana, as IOS Sagar arrived at the port of Colombo on May 15.

“Embodying the Indian Navy's endeavour to build 'Bridges of Friendship', Indian Naval Ship Sunayna, as IOS Sagar, arrived at the Port of Colombo on 15 May 26. The vessel was accorded a traditional naval welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy upon its arrival in Colombo,” read a statement issued by the Lankan ministry on Monday.

According to the ministry, during their stay, the multinational crew engaged in a series of professional interaction programmes with the Sri Lanka Navy and explored the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka through planned excursions to several key places of interest across the country.

“This collaborative deployment brings together naval personnel from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Singapore, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and the United Arab Emirates,” the ministry added.

Previously, IOS Sagar concluded a port call in Chattogram, Bangladesh. On departure from Chattogram, IOS Sagar participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Bangladesh’s naval vessel BNS Protoy, along with other navy air assets. The exercise included coordinated maritime drills and advanced surface manoeuvres aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational cooperation between the two navies.

IOS Sagar earlier completed port calls at Male, Phuket, Jakarta, and Singapore prior to arrival at Chattogram.

IOS Sagar is a practical expression of India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and embodies the ethos of "leadership through partnership, strength through unity and progress through peace", said the Indian Navy.

–IANS

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