India, Japan discuss ways to advance people-to-people exchanges, issues of mutual interest

Tokyo, May 18 (IANS) India and Japan on Monday discussed ways to advance people-to-people exchanges and other issues of mutual interest.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick and Japan's Minister of Justice Hiroshi Hiraguchi.

"Ambassador Ms. Nagma M Mallick met H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Hiraguchi, Minister of Justice. They discussed ways to advance people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan, as well as issues of mutual interest including the India-Japan Action Plan on Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

On May 11, India and Japan held the second round of Economic Security Dialogue in New Delhi and agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic industrial sectors for increasing supply chain resilience.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the 2nd round of the India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Takehiro Funakoshi and Vice Minister-International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Mr. Takehiko Matsuo. Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic industrial sectors for enhancing supply chain resilience," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

During the meeting, officials of India and Japan shared their understanding on economic security challenges faced by two nations, including economic coercion, non-market policies and practices, and overproduction and their respective economic security policies.

They also discussed issues and requests presented in the Japan-India Private Sector Economic Security Dialogue and the aforementioned policy recommendations, focussed around the five priority areas identified in the Japan-India Joint Statement in August last year - semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. They agreed to further promote concrete cooperation between Japan and India, taking into account the voices of businesses, according to the statement released by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also held Japan-India Foreign Vice-Ministers’ Dialogue, discussing situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the Middle East, including the situation in Iran. The officials of two nations agreed to cooperate on securing energy and resource supplies and strengthening the resilience of supply chains for critical goods considering the current situation in the Middle East.

"The two sides concurred to continue building complementary relationship in a wide range of areas based on the 'Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade' announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan in August last year, and to accelerate cooperation in economic growth through investment and innovation and economic security, which is emphasized by the Takaichi administration, with the public and private sectors working together," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

--IANS

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