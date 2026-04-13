Tejaswini Kolhapure bids emotional farewell to 'Atya' Asha Bhosle with throwback video of them crooning her iconic song

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure, who is known for her work in ‘Paanch’, ‘Ugly’ and others, bid adieu to the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of herself singing ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’ with the late singer.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “A moment, a memory… one I will always cherish. Her food, her laughter, her incredible ability to connect with people so effortlessly… and that sharp wit, that full-of-life energy, almost supernatural”.

“She could be everywhere, doing everything, meeting, recording, living with such ease. And her food omg. Grateful for these moments with Asha Atya, to sing with her and my beautiful sisters @shivaangikapoor12 @padminikolhapure. Thank you @anuabhosle for always making these meetings possible. Holding on to these memories with many more to be together, and to celebrate her life”, she added.

Tejaswini Kolhapure is the niece of Asha Bhosle, and is the sister of actress Padmini Kolhapure, and is the maternal aunty of Shraddha Kapoor.

Asha Bhosle, the last of the tallest figures of Indian music, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Doctor Prateet Samdani shared that the singer was suffering from several medical complications and passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital.

Asha Bhosle received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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