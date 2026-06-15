India all set to host historic Asian Senior Fencing Championships from June 19

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) India is officially ready to make sporting history as the nation prepares to host the highly anticipated Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in the national capital, scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 24 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This monumental event marks the first time India has ever hosted a continental-level fencing championship.

Widely recognised as the 'Asia Cup' of fencing, the tournament is the most prestigious annual competition in the Asia-Oceania region. This edition carries an unprecedented stakes layout, serving as a direct qualifier for the upcoming Asian Games, while offering vital ranking points that directly shape the global standings and competitive road to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 cycle.

Alongside the championship, the capital will also anchor a historic milestone in sports administration, welcoming 42 delegates from the Member Countries for the 39th Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) General Assembly, which is being hosted in India for the very first time, scheduled on June 19, 2026.

"Hosting the Senior Asian Fencing Championships for the first time is a watershed moment that will permanently redefine the trajectory of Indian sports. We are not just welcoming the world's absolute elite to New Delhi; we are laying down the foundational path for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle right here on our home mat. I am equally thrilled and excited to host 42 delegate members from across our member countries to the 39th FCA General Assembly, which is being hosted for the first time in India," Rajeev Mehta, secretary general, Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) & Fencing Association of India (FAI) said.

"Our athletes have proven they can win medals at the continental level, and this tournament provides unprecedented exposure to world-class pressure under the eyes of their home fans. Furthermore, by introducing cutting-edge technologies like the AI Video Referral System, India is leading the global sporting landscape into a new tech-driven era. We are confident this event will inspire a generation and establish India as a premier destination for global fencing," he added.

The championship will feature world-ranked superstars and reigning Olympic gold medallists, offering Indian sports fans a rare glimpse of fencing at its highest level. Key international headliners locked in to compete include Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong, the reigning, back-to-back gold medallist in Olympic Individual Foil; Oh Sang-uk of South Korea, the reigning Olympic Individual Sabre gold medallist and global fencing icon; and Yamada Masaru of Japan, the Olympic gold medallist and defensive powerhouse in Men's Épée.

A massive contingent of elite squads representing 34 powerhouse nations will face off in New Delhi.

--IANS

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