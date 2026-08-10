Tejasswi Prakash: AI can never replace the human element

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who can be seen in the recently released 5th season of the gaming reality show, ‘Playground’, has shared that AI can never replace the human element.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Elvish Yadav and Aarush Bhola at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotions of the show.

In current times, the technology is at its peak. There is support of the algorithms, and marketing muscle behind every piece of content. When asked if she thinks it's eventually taking away the soul of art, she said, “No, in terms of technology and real art, you can never replace real art with technology. And it’s irrespective of how many ever AI shows there could be, this or that. We have also included an AI concept in our show. But that doesn't mean that we will make AI the mentor on this show, I don't think it can ever happen”.

“I don't think AI can ever replace our society. But, to some extent, in visual entertainment, AI can be a handy tool for enhancement”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had heaped praise on the “queen of television” Ektaa Kapoor, as she shared that Ektaa is someone who is always ready to change with time in the way she approaches her work.

Daily soaps have taken a back seat, and reality shows are the flavour of the season. The fact that Ektaa Kapoor had to enter the battleground of reality shows with ‘Lock Upp’ points to the growing affinity of the audience for reality shows.

When asked if Ektaa Kapoor is losing her shimmer given that the soap operas aren’t working anymore, the actress said, “No, Ektaa Kapoor has always been the queen of television, but at the same time, she is a mastermind and an impeccable businesswoman. She knows what’s in trend”.

Meanwhile, ‘Playground’ blends gaming, entertainment, competition and influencer culture into a single format. It is designed around a virtual playground, and brings together young creators, gamers and internet personalities who compete in a variety of challenges while navigating rivalries, friendships and team dynamics. ‘Playground’ season 5 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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