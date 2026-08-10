Shere - e - Punjab T20 League: Sanvir Singh joins Shubman Gill’s Fazilka Falcons for Rs 13.20 Lakh

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (IANS) All rounder Sanvir Singh emerged as the highest pick in the first half of the auction for the upcoming season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, with Fazilka Falcons securing the talented player for Rs 13.20 lakh.

Sanvir will now have the opportunity to represent Fazilka Falcons alongside marquee player and Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill.

The president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Amarjit Singh Mehta said, “We have worked very hard alongside our Punjab Chief Minister to turn this dream into reality, and it is now close to being fulfilled. Every cricketer dreams of playing at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, and through this league, players from across Punjab will get the opportunity to play at this iconic venue, gain valuable exposure and showcase their talent on a bigger platform.”

Among the other major picks, Naman Dhir was bought by Amritsar Soormas for Rs 10.80 lakh, while Amolpreet Singh joined Mohli Kings for Rs 8.20 lakh. Harnoor Singh and Ashwani Kumar were both picked by Bathinda Royals for Rs 7 lakh each, while Sukhdeep Bajwa was acquired by Jalandhar Warriors for Rs 6 lakh.

Harpreet Brar was picked by Mohali Kings for Rs 4 lakh, while Mayank Markande joined Amritsar Soormas for Rs 1.50 lakh.

PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “The first half of the auction has reflected the tremendous depth of cricketing talent in Punjab. The franchises have shown great enthusiasm in identifying and investing in players who have the potential to make a mark at the highest level. Sanvir Singh’s selection as the highest pick is particularly exciting, and the opportunity to play alongside Shubman Gill will be invaluable for him. We are confident that the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will provide a strong platform for these players to learn, compete and take the next step in their careers.”

The league brings together six teams representing different regions of Punjab, Fazilka Falcons, Amritsar Soormas, Ludhiana Lions, Jalandhar Warriors, Mohali Kings and Bathinda Royals.

The upcoming season will feature prominent Punjab cricketers, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar, as marquee players. All marquee players were picked up for 10 Lakhs.

The tournament seeks to strengthen Punjab’s cricketing ecosystem, nurture young talent and create a pathway for future stars to progress to the highest levels of the game.

--IANS

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