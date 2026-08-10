Piyush Mishra blasts Naseeruddin Shah on JPSC protests: Who are dogs with bones in their mouth right now?

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Piyush Mishra, who is known for his work in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ franchise, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Gulaal’ and others has made a snide remark at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his silence at the JPSC protests in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Piyush joined the protesting students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi to address their pain and suffering.

Reacting to the veteran actor’s remarks during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar last month, Piyush said, “Naseer Sahab, you had said during the CJP protest that some people from the film industry weren’t speaking up for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar, you said those who have bones in their mouths, they don't speak. With all due respect, I would like to ask you, where are the other dogs who can’t speak?”.

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah had told The Wire, “They'll do it when their conscience tells them to. There's a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark”.

Meanwhile, the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi has entered its third week, with students continuing their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters, gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent probe, either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges. Several aspirants have also undertaken hunger strikes. Multiple rounds of talks with the Jharkhand government have so far failed to resolve the deadlock.

The government has assured students that their concerns will be examined, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren has stressed dialogue and transparency. 3 JPSC members have resigned amid a CID probe into alleged irregularities.

--IANS

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