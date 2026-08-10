August 10, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

Aarush Bhola says beauty lies in imperfections

Aarush Bhola says beauty lies in imperfections

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor and content creator, Aarush Bhola, who can be seen in the recently released season 5 of the gaming reality show ‘Playground 5’, feels that beauty lies in imperfections.

Aarush spoke with IANS along with his fellow mentors on the show, Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city.

During the conversation, he brought up the subject of AI, and how it’s being integrated into the gaming reality show.

He told IANS, “I had seen a photo. The man was absolutely fine. Then the man had kept a mirror next to him. I had saved it. That face was looking very bad because of the perfect face symmetry. One eye is slightly down, the other is up, that looks good. People do so many surgeries to look perfect. It’s not needed. If there is a lot of perfection, it becomes useless”.

Earlier, Aarush had shared that the show stays clear from “going below the belt” unlike other reality shows despite the competitive spirit being its cornerstone.

When asked how the new season of the show makes its place among a sea of reality shows currently owning the digital space, he said, “What I've seen in the shoot, what I've edited, I've seen that this show is very positive. It's not like we're just sitting here and fighting. There's a competition going on inside”.

He told IANS, “There's a lot of fun in it. Other games are being played. Strategies are being made. But no one is going below the belt. And everyone is coming and pushing their team well. So where you see earlier shows, I think it's an updated version of that. Made for Gen Z, made for new people. And this platform is open for new influencers, for gamers, for everyone. So where there are reality shows, there's a lot of negativity. There's a lot of personality”.

‘Playground’ blends gaming, entertainment, competition and influencer culture into a single format. It is designed around a virtual playground, and brings together young creators, gamers and internet personalities who compete in a variety of challenges while navigating rivalries, friendships and team dynamics.

‘Playground’ season 5 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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