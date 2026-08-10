Olivia Wilde on ‘The Invite’: The most incredible experience of my life

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Olivia Wilde is currently presenting her directorial ‘The Invite’ at the Locarno Film Festival.

She interacted with the audience Piazza Grande, and shared that the reaction to the film has been overwhelming for her.

She said, “I’m in shock. This is overwhelming and exciting. This is the European premiere of ‘The Invite’ and it’s the first time, and probably the only time, it will be seen on a screen this big. I can’t tell you how much this means. I’m so grateful that you came tonight”.

She further mentioned, “I have the benefit of hearing from audiences and hearing how cathartic they have found it to laugh at some of these things and to laugh with strangers. If you don’t fight for it, they ‘bribe’ you to not take theatrical. But we were really lucky that our financier gave me the opportunity to make this decision, which is something I don’t take lightly”.

She also said that the film was a “love letter to so many of the filmmakers that made us want to do this. People like Cassavetes, Mike Nichols, Mazursky, Woody Allen, Billy Wilder, Nora Ephron and Agnes Varda”.

“They introduced us to the idea of independent cinema allowing for real vulnerability”, she shared.

“This film is the most incredible experience of my life because it was the most collaborative project. It was workshopped by the cast and our incredible screenwriters, and it’s a remake of an extraordinary Spanish film (‘Sentimental’), which was also interpreted as Swiss-German, French, Italian and South Korean versions. It’s an international story, and what you will watch tonight is our offering and our interpretation”, she added.

--IANS

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