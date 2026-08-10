August 10, 2026 11:07 AM हिंदी

Pakistan imposes curfew in Surab district of Balochistan

Pakistan imposes curfew in Surab district of Balochistan (File Image)

Quetta, Aug 9 (IANS) A curfew was imposed in Surab district in central Balochistan province by Pakistan authorities till August 15, local media reported.

The curfew was imposed citing ‘law and order situation’, the official notification says, adding "the curfew will remain in force daily from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. during the specified period, starting from August 9 to 15, 2026," Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported.

The administration also directed people not to leave their homes during curfew hours and follow the security standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The notification also said that individuals who violate the curfew would be responsible for any harm resulting from their actions.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Khuzdar ordered all markets, shops, hotels and other commercial establishments to be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

The order issued by the office of the Khuzdar deputy commissioner will remain in force until further directives, reported Dawn.

Last month, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, revealed that 19-year-old labourer Saeed Ahmed was subjected to enforced disappearance from Nigar area in Surab district on July 12 by Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

Meanwhile, several Baloch activists and human rights groups had strongly condemned the brutal killing of Baloch civilian Inayatullah Jattak by Pakistan-backed death squads in Khuzdar district.

According to the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), Inayatullah was shot dead on August 4, hours after his daughter Asma Jattak publicly appealed for protection and warned that her life, as well as the lives of her family members, was under serious threat.

In a video statement shared by BVJ on its social media platform X, Asma alleged that death squad member Zahoor Jamalzai and his group have threatened to kill her father and brothers.

–IANS

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