DPL: Yugal Saini's blistering 91 powers Central Delhi Kings to thrilling four-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Central Delhi Kings pulled off a high-octane run-chase to defeat South Delhi Superstarz by four wickets with two balls to spare in match 19 of the Delhi Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a steep target of 221, Central Delhi Kings reached 222/6 in 19.4 overs, driven by Yugal Saini's explosive half-century.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Central Delhi Kings struggled to contain the South Delhi Superstarz batters. South Delhi Superstarz mounted a formidable total of 220/6 in their 20 overs, anchored by wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya, who smashed 69 off just 31 deliveries with eight sixes and a boundary. Captain Ayush Badoni contributed a fluent 44 off 25 balls, while opener Sanat Sangwan set the base with 38 off 23 balls.

Among the Central Delhi Kings bowlers, Money Grewal was the most economical, taking 2/26 in his four overs, while Gavnish Khurana also chipped in with two wickets (2/40).

In reply, Central Delhi Kings suffered an early setback as captain Yash Dhull fell for just 1 run in the opening over. However, Yugal Saini turned the chase on its head with a sensational 91 off 45 balls, studded with nine boundaries and six towering sixes. Saini anchored vital partnerships, including a crucial 96-run stand for the fourth wicket with Keshav Dabas (39 off 27) and a rapid 48-run alliance with Vansh Bedi (21* off 13)

Despite a spirited bowling performance from South Delhi's Anshuman Hooda, who took 3/33 in four overs, Central Delhi Kings held their nerve in the final overs to seal the 221-run chase with four wickets in hand.

--IANS

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