June 12, 2026 6:11 AM हिंदी

Teenaged Riya Jadon takes lead in 7th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Teenaged Riya Jadon takes lead in 7th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru on Thursday. Photo credit: WPGI

Mysuru, June 11 (IANS) Riya Jadon, who turned professional this season, was the standout performer on the opening day of the 7th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru on Thursday. The teenager, who is barely 17, closed the first day with two birdies to card 3-under 67 and take the pole position.

The Gurugram golfer, who trains at the DLF Golf Academy, was one stroke ahead of the experienced Tvesa Malik, a Hero-supported golfer who carded 68. Anvvi Dahhiya and Vidhatri Urs were the only other golfers to come under par with 69 each at the Par-70 layout.

Two others, Amandeep Drall and Karishma Govind, shot even par 70 each.

Riya, who won the IGU Pune Ladies Championship in November 2025, turned pro earlier this season and finished Tied-third at the third leg in Oxford Golf Resort, Pune, when Tvesa Malik emerged winner. Riya opened the day with a birdie before she bogeyed the sixth and birdied the seventh to turn in 1-under. On the back nine, she parred the first seven holes and closed birdie-birdie.

Tvesa also opened with a birdie but suffered back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and the fifth to go one-over. She hit back with three birdies on the back nine for a 68.

Both Anvvi Dahhiyya and Vidhatri Urs had three birdies against two bogeys each for scores of 69.

Amandeep had four birdies, but she dropped a double bogey and two bogeys, one of which came on the 18th. Karishma had three birdies and three bogeys. They were tied fifth.

Neha Tripathi, Ananya Garg, Durga Nittur, and amateur Ananyaa Sood were tied for seventh at 71 each.

Among the well-known names lying further down were Vani Kapoor (72) in T-11, amateur Zara Anand, and Seher Atwal with 73 each in T-16. Mannat Brar (76) was T-30.

Three-time winner this season, Ridhima Dilawari had a disappointing start with 77 that included three bogeys and two double bogeys.

--IANS

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