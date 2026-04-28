Taylor Swift reveals inspiration behind her iconic track ‘Love Story’

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift has spoken up on how the song ‘Love Story’ came into existence. The singer-songwriter delved into the creative process behind some of her biggest hits recently.

Swift, who has been writing songs since she was 12, discussed how strong passion fueled some of her early hits, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She also discussed the idea of ignoring her fears on how her songs might be critically received in favor of what she loved creating. She told ‘The New York Times’ magazine, “I think the first time I felt I don’t care if people hate this because I love it so much was when I wrote the song ‘Love Story’ when I was 17, sitting in my bedroom, mad at my parents because they wouldn’t let me go on a date with a guy who was too old so I shouldn’t have been on a date with him anyway”.

“And this is why you need to discipline your kids because they might write songs that go (to) Number 1”, she added.

As per ‘People’, Swift famously dated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who was nearly 10 years her senior, in 2010, writing the heartbreak anthem ‘All Too Well’ about their painful split. And while she keeps her fans in mind for certain details in her album, Swift doesn’t let perception dictate the music she releases.

“Oftentimes when I love it to a certain degree, that tends to match up with people. And it could be that it doesn’t match up with the way people feel ‘til six years later”, she shared.

Specifically highlighting her 2017 album, ‘Reputation’, she said, “I loved the ‘Reputation’ album. I was like, ‘You guys say what you want. I know what I did. I love it. Go with God. Sorry. You can come around if you want. It’s OK if you don’t’”.

“I have this very strong opinion that when you’re young you feel things on such an intense and detailed level”, she added.

--IANS

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