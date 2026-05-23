Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Karan Wahi groove to SRK’s track ‘Woh Ladki Jo’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Channeling their inner Shah Rukh Khan, actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Karan Wahi, and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen dancing to the track “Woh Ladki Jo” from the 1999 blockbuster Baadshah, but with a hilarious twist.

The actors, who are currently busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” were seen travelling in a bus on their way to the shoot location. In the fun clip, the contestants stood in a line and stepped forward one by one as the music changed with every turn.

However, when comedian Harsh Gujaral’s turn came, the song suddenly switched to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, leaving the other contestants bursting into laughter.

The video had a text overlay that read: “Abhi hum sab zinda hai #kkk15.”

The reel had comments from their friends and fans.

Orry wrote: “As usual leaving me out during the bus ride masti.”

Rubina Dilaik dropped laughing images.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. eason 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

Karan rose to fame after getting cast in the lead role of Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix. He then became every girls’ crush with his portrayal as Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye.

The actor then ventured into reality the reality show space with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq and later in Hate Story 4.

Talking about Rithvikk, he made his acting debut in 2009 with Bandini. However, it was his work in Pavitra Rishta that helped him earn wider recognition.

The actor had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein failed to leave a mark. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career as he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV and has been part of successful web series including XXX and Cartel.

Meanwhile, Avinash made his television debut in 2017 with Sethji. He then appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, and Love on the Run.

Avinash has also worked in Zindagi Ke Crossroads, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Titl and Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.

--IANS

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