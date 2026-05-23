Rubina Dilaik on parents raising her twins: Society says grandparents should retire, but my parents don’t agree

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik has finally addressed questions and criticism surrounding why her daughters are currently staying with her senior citizen parents in hometown Shimla while she continues balancing her professional commitments in Mumbai.

Speaking candidly during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rubina responded to online comments suggesting that grandparents should now get time to focus on their own lives instead of raising grandchildren.

Addressing the criticism, she revealed that both her parents and in-laws genuinely want to be involved in the upbringing of the children.

Rubina said, “Society says grandparents should retire and live their own lives separately, but our parents don’t agree with that thought process. They willingly want to support us and be there for the children. So when they themselves are happy doing it, let the world say whatever it wants.”

She added how her mother has found a new purpose of life at a senior citizen phase.

She said, “My mother tells me that when she looks into the eyes of my daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, she feels like she has got a second life and a new purpose to live for. She wants to dedicate this phase of her life to bringing them up.”

Rubina further added that even her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla’s parents, despite being in their 70s, happily travel from Ludhiana to Mumbai whenever needed to be with the children and grandchildren.

Talking about the support she receives from her family, Rubina said, “It is very important to acknowledge the support that I get from my family, especially from Abhinav. Whatever I am able to achieve today is because of them. My husband taking care of my daughters more than me, my mother looking after them, my in-laws flying down specially for the kids. I am immensely grateful.”

The actress who is currently in Cape Town, South Africa is prepping up for her reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, away from her twin daughters for nearly 40 days.

–IANS

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