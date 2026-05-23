May 23, 2026 12:20 PM हिंदी

Triptii Dimri says ‘Maa Behen’ reminded her of two women society unfairly judged

Triptii Dimri says ‘Maa Behen’ reminded her of two women society unfairly judged

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri opened up about the emotional connection she felt with ‘Maa Behen’, revealing how two women, who were “unfairly judged” by society, from her childhood society, inspired her character.

The actress said during the trailer launch of the upcoming film “Maa Behen”, that the women were judged for being single and independent.

Triptii said at the trailer launch: “When sir narrated the story to me, I told him that there were two women in my society who were single, didn’t have parents, and were considered a little fashionable for those times. People would call them names.”

“As kids, we were told, ‘You can’t go to them, don’t be friends with them, don’t go near their house, it’s dangerous.’ That stayed with me somewhere. When ‘Maa Behen’ came along, it was the image of those two girls that I had in my mind.”

She added: “I was like, ‘I have to be a part of this film,’ because society judged them for no reason. If I could get a chance to apologise to them, I think this is my chance.”

On Saturday, she shared a string of images of herself from the trailer launch and showcased the whole “Maa Behen” drama.

“It was all smiles, fun and a whole lot of Maa Behen drama #MaaBehen trailer out now,” Triptii captioned the images on Instagram.

The chaotic crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene. It will release on June 4 on Netflix.

Along with Triptii and Madhuri, the film also Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Premiering on June 4, at the heart of “Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

--IANS

dc/

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