Bobby Deol reveals his life's first-ever jeans were stolen from Sunny Deol: Bhaiyya still doesn't know

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently made a hilarious confession about his college days, revealing that the first-ever pair of jeans he owned actually belonged to his elder brother and Bollywood star Sunny Deol.

The actor shared that Sunny Deol still has no idea that he had secretly took the jeans from his cupboard years ago.

Bobby made this candid revelation during the special ‘Confession Room’ segment on the chat show ‘Shekhar Tonite’, hosted by veteran actor and television personality Shekhar Suman.

Recalling the incident, Bobby shared how one particular pair of branded jeans of Sunny Deol had caught his attention during his college days.

“Ek jeans padi thi. Ek mahine baad bhi woh 20 jeans ke neeche hi padi hui thi. Maine socha chupke se nikaal leta hoon, kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega.” (There was one pair of jeans lying there. Even after a month, it was still lying beneath 20 other jeans. I thought I’d quietly take it out; nobody would even notice.)

Bobby then laughingly admitted, “Maine chupke se nikaal li aur aaj tak mere bhai ko nahi pata. Meri pehli jeans maine apne bhai se chori ki thi.” (I quietly took it out… and till date my brother doesn’t know. My first pair of jeans was stolen from my brother)

He further added, “Main apne bhai ki cupboard check karta tha kyunki woh bahut shopping karte the. Us waqt main college mein tha aur kaam nahi karta tha, toh mere liye shopping nahi hoti thi. Unke paas bahut saari jeans padi rehti thi.” (I used to check my brother’s cupboard because he used to shop a lot. At that time, I was in college and wasn’t earning, so nobody really shopped for me. He had a lot of jeans lying around)

The candid confession left host Shekhar Suman laughing, who reacted saying, “Fantastic! Amazing!”

For the uninitiated, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are known to share one of the strongest sibling bonds in Bollywood.

The Deol brothers are sons of veteran late superstar Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Apart from Sunny and Bobby, the family also includes two sisters, Vijayta and Ajeeta Deol, who have largely stayed away from the limelight and maintain an extremely private life.

Sunny and Bobby also share a bond with their half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, daughters of Dharmendra and veteran actress Hema Malini.

–IANS

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