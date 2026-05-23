Gautham Karthik releases first look of Ann Sheetal, Shivakumar-starrer 'Badam Kheer'

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Popular actor Gautham Ram Karthik has released the first loo of director Jai Sakthi Prakash's upcoming film 'Badam Kheer', featuring actors Shivakumar and Ann Sheetal in the lead.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Gautham Karthik wrote, "Happy to reveal the Title and First Look of #BADAMKHEER. My hearty wishes to the entire cast and crew of the team for this film to be a huge success."

Sources close to the unit say that the film is being made as a romantic comedy entertainer.

Directed by debutant Jai Sakthi Prakash, the film is being produced by Pradeep Jose K.

The first look poster released is set against a colourful backdrop and features four individuals including actors Shivakumar, Sathish and Daniel Annie Pope, each of whom seem to be holding a musical instrument in their hands.

The colourful first look poster gives the impression that this film will be a light-hearted romantic comedy entertainer that can be enjoyed with the whole family.

Shivakumar and Ann Sheetal are playing the lead roles in the film, which will also feature actors Daniel Annie Pope, Pradeep Josh and Sathish in pivotal roles. Yogi Babu and TM Karthik will also be seen in important cameo roles. The film will alsof feature actors Madhumita, Vazhakku Nambi Muthuraman and Lija.

Sources close to the unit say that shooting for the film, which been shot extensively in Chennai, Pondicherry and Munnar, has now been completed and that post production work is on at a brisk pace. The teaser and other updates are expected to be released soon as the post-production work is in its final stages.

On the technical front, the film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, while cinematography is by A Kumaran. Art direction for the film is by Palanivel while editing is by Linu M and sound effects is by Sethu.

--IANS

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