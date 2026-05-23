Ramya Pandian on meeting Superstar Rajinikanth: Got Rajinified!

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Ramya Pandian, who recently flew all the way from Punjab to Chennai to meet Superstar Rajinikanth, has now penned a note of joy in which she has disclosed that she had "got Rajinified".

The actress, who shared a video clip of her meeting Rajinikanth, wrote, "Got Rajinified. Finally met the one and only Rajinikanth Sirrr. The Legend. The Superstar.The one and only Thalaivar."

She went on to write, "The style, the swag, the humility …everything people say about him is REAL. Some stars entertain people… but Super Star Rajini sir became an emotion for generations. Still processing this moment. A memory for life. Big thanks to my Charukesi movie team for making this happen. @ygeemahendra @suresh_krissna @itsmerichardrichie @riazkahmed.pro."

In the video that she shared on her Instagram page, Ramya Pandian disclosed that she was on her way to Chennai from Punjab within half an hour of getting a call. Ramya disclosed that during the call, she had got the life time opportunity of meeting a legend.

The clips also showed Ramya Pandian meeting Rajinikanth and being introduced to him by the Charukesi team. She also got a devotional book autographed by him on the occasion.

For the unaware, the trailer and audio of the upcoming musical drama 'Charukesi' was unveiled by Superstar Rajinikanth on May 21. Directed by veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna and produced by Arun Visualz, Charukesi is a soulful cinematic experience deeply rooted in music, emotions, and culture.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Y Gee Mahendra, Sathyaraj, Samuthirakani, Thalaivasal Vijay Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ramya Pandian, Raj Ayyappa, and Madhuvanthi Arun in pivotal roles.

Charukesi is a musical drama inspired by the celebrated theatre play performed by Y Gee Mahendra. The film beautifully captures the essence of classical music, relationships, human emotions, and artistic legacy, while presenting them through a compelling cinematic narrative. Charukesi is all set for a worldwide theatrical release by E5 Entertainments J Jayakrishnan on June 12 this year.

--IANS

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