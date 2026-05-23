1st shipment of flavoured iced tea sent from Bhopal to Switzerland: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the first export shipment of flavoured iced tea premix has been sent from Bhopal to Switzerland.

The minister stated that “it is clear proof that India's MSMEs are now establishing a strong identity on global standards of quality and taste”.

“This new achievement for Madhya Pradesh's food processing sector, with the support of @APEDADOC, will give a new direction to innovation, value addition, and export-based growth,” the minister posted on X.

Earlier, the minister informed that India’s tea exports have witnessed a remarkable growth of 93 per cent over the past decade, rising from Rs 4,509 crore in FY2013-14 to Rs 8,719 crore in FY2025-26.

Highlighting the growing global appeal of Indian tea on the occasion of International Tea Day, Goyal described tea as an emotion and said it remains deeply woven into the country's daily life, culture and traditions.

“Tea is an emotion. And on #InternationalTeaDay, there cannot be a better way to describe it! Across India, tea is more than just a beverage, it is a part of everyday life, conversations and traditions,” Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.

“From the hills of Darjeeling to the valleys of Assam and the plantations of the Nilgiris, every region brings its own distinct flavour, aroma & character to a cup of tea!,” he added.

The minister said Indian tea has steadily strengthened its presence in international markets over the years, supported by improving quality standards and sustained efforts to promote the country's rich tea heritage globally.

“Over the years, Indian tea has also strengthened its presence across global markets, driven by improving quality standards and the continued efforts of Tea Board Of India to showcase the richness of India's tea heritage to the world,” the Union Minister stated.

—IANS

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