'Targeting civilians unacceptable': PM Modi condemns attack on UAE that injured 3 Indians

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the attack on the UAE's Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals and termed the targeting of civilians and infrastructure "unacceptable."

PM Modi expressed India's solidarity with the UAE and reiterated support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's statement comes as three Indian nationals were injured in attacks in Fujairah on Monday (local time). The UAE held Iran responsible for these attacks.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said that it is in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.

"Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," the Embassy stated.

Meanwhile, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" using missiles and drones. It also confirmed that three Indian nationals were injured due to the results of Iran's attack on civilian sites and facilities.

The Ministry called the actions of Iran an "unacceptable act of aggression" and a "direct threat to the UAE's security, stability and territorial integrity."

It said the attacks are in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Ministry emphasised that the UAE would not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, adding that the country "reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law".

It stressed the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

"The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions," the statement said.

--IANS

akl/sd/