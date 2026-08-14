Elton John, Dua Lipa celebrate five years of ‘Cold Heart’

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Pop icons Elton John and Dua Lipa are celebrating five years of their collaboration ‘Cold Heart’, which amassed 5.3 billion streams.

In a collaborative post, Elton John and Dua Lipa shared a string of images posing together as they marked the moment.

“Five years since Cold Heart brought us together, 5.3 billion streams later, and five years of a wonderful friendship. Thank you to all of you for continuing to love and support the track,” the caption read.

"Cold Heart (Pnau remix)" was released in August 2021 as the lead single from the album for digital download and streaming in various countries by EMI and Mercury.

Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, the collaboration between the artists was a testament to their friendship, which was established in November 2020.

The song is a medley of four songs written by John and Bernie Taupin, as well as Andrew Meecham, Dean Meredith, Nicholas Littlemore, Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore, with the production completed by the latter three as part of the dance music group Pnau.

Elton John is a British singer, composer and pianist. An influential figure in popular culture, he is known for his flamboyant fashion, showmanship and songwriting partnership with the lyricist Bernie Taupin.

With over 300 million records sold worldwide, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. An EGOT winner, John's accolades include five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

The 79-year-old musician has had nine number-one singles on the UK singles chart and the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as seven consecutive number-one albums on the US Billboard 200.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and is a fellow of The Ivors Academy. He was appointed Knight Bachelor for services to music and charity in 1998 and was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2020.

Dua, who has been feted with seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards, released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles "Be the One", "IDGAF", and the UK number-one single "New Rules".

She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018. Her second UK number-one single, "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris, was the best-selling song of 2018 in the UK and won the Brit Award for Song of the Year. She later won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity" featuring Silk City in 2019.

--IANS

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