Shilpa Shirodkar calls Johnny Lever the ‘most genuine, real’ person she has ever known

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar penned a heartfelt birthday note for veteran comedian and actor Johnny Lever.

She praised his immense talent as well as his warm and genuine personality. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa wished Johnny the very best on his special day and described him as “one of the most special people” in the industry. She also recalled being a longtime admirer of his work and said she has always been a huge fan of his “incredible talent.”

Going beyond his work on screen, the ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’ actress highlighted Johnny’s personality, calling him one of the “most genuine, real, and truly fun” people she has ever known.

Shilpa also praised Johnny’s contribution to Indian cinema, saying that the industry is “truly incomplete” without his magic and laughter.

Sharing his photo, Shilpa wrote, “Wishing the absolute best birthday to one of the most special people in our industry, Johny Lever ji! I have always been a huge fan of your incredible talent, but beyond the screen, you are one of the most genuine, real and truly a fun person I have ever known. Indian cinema is truly incomplete without your magic and laughter. May God bless you with boundless joy, good health and endless happiness. Happy Birthday my dearest Johny ji!.”

Johnny Lever turned 69 on August 14 and received heartwarming birthday wishes from his loved ones on social media. He is regarded as one of the pioneers of stand-up comedy and among the most celebrated comic actors in Hindi cinema, with an illustrious career spanning more than 300 films.

Talking about Shilpa Shirodkar, she was last seen on television as a contestant on the reality show “Bigg Boss 18” in 2024. Before her television appearance, her last significant Bollywood outing was in M.F. Husain’s ‘Gaja Gamini,’ which released in 2000. She subsequently took a long break from the film industry.

--IANS

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