India’s Wholesale Price Index inflation stands at 9.78 pc for July

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, with base year 2022-23, stood at 9.78 per cent year-on-year in July compared to 9.87 per cent in June, according to provisional data released by the government on Friday.

The index for all commodities for July stood at 110.0, whereas it was 110.2 in June, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The official statement said that inflation rates for Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products were 8.52 per cent, 20.05 per cent, and 8.29 per cent, respectively in July — compared to 7.0 per cent, 27.41 per cent, and 7.48 per cent, respectively, in June.

On the other hand, the indices for Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products are 117.2, 105.4, and 108.4, respectively, in July 2026, whereas they were 116.1, 111.1, and 107.8, respectively, in June 2026.

According to the data, ‘Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products)’, ‘Food Articles’, ‘Manufacture of Basic Metals’, ‘Non-Food Articles’, ‘Manufacture of Food Products’, and ‘Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products’ have been major drivers of WPI inflation in July.

The WPI Food Index observed a YoY inflation of 6.65 per cent in July 2026, compared to 6.14 per cent in June 2026.

The statement further stated that the final index for the month of May 2026 has been revised from 109.9 (Provisional estimate) to 110.1. Accordingly, WPI inflation has been revised from 9.68 per cent, as per provisional estimate to 9.88 per cent as per the final estimate.

Meanwhile, the final estimate of WPI for the month of May has been compiled with a weighted response rate of 98.14 per cent.

Moreover, the final index of Output PPI for the month of May 2026 has been revised from 109.6 (provisional estimate) to 109.9.

Also, All India Trial Input Producer Price Index (PPI) for Manufacturing Sector for July 2026 stood at 105.9 (provisional estimate). Trial Input PPI for Manufacturing Sector for the month of May has been revised from 104.9 (provisional estimate) to 106.5 (final index).

—IANS

na/