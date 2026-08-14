This could be my last WC, I'm determined to achieve what we haven't yet: Manpreet

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh has expressed his determination to capture a maiden World Cup medal and stated that it could be his final World Cup.

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 presents India with a chance to end a 51-year wait for glory in the men’s competition, with the team looking to add a second title to its historic 1975 triumph. Having secured back-to-back Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, the former captain said that adding a World Cup medal remains the ultimate unfulfilled objective for him.

"This World Cup means a lot to me because it's my fourth edition. We have won back-to-back Olympic medals, but a World Cup medal is still missing," Manpreet told JioStar. "Every player dreams of having both. For me, this could be my last World Cup, so I am approaching it with that mindset. I am determined to achieve what we haven't yet.

"The team has the experience and the talent to go all the way. We have prepared well, and the belief is high. Indian sports are rising across the board, and hockey is no different. We have won Olympic medals, and now it's time to go all the way in the World Cup," he added.

Speaking on the team's preparation and the importance of respecting every opponent in the World Cup, he said, "I have full faith in this team. Our squad has a good balance of youth and experience. Senior players like our captain Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and I have shared our learnings with the younger players about what worked, what didn't, and how to approach each match with full focus.

"Every match in this tournament is important. We need to go in with the right mindset, respect every opponent, and play to win. Our coach has emphasised fitness because we know that being fit helps us compete against the best. We have also worked hard on our defence. A solid defence gives us the confidence to attack and take control of the game."

He also hailed Harmanpreet Singh as an exceptional captain, who leads from the front and keeps the team calm under pressure.

"Harmanpreet is an exceptional captain. He leads from the front and guides everyone on the field. He motivates the players during tough moments and keeps the team calm under pressure. His ability to read the game is top class. His passing range, whether long overheads or ground passes, is fantastic.

"He communicates well from the back and organises the defence effectively. He is easily one of the best drag-flickers in the world. He has great power and variation in his hits, and he always steps up when the team needs him most. Having a captain like him gives the whole team confidence," Manpreet said.

Manpreet is confident of India making it to the final and said team is determined to achieve "something special."

"I am confident that we will reach the final of the World Cup. The team is playing with great belief and giving 100 per cent in every single training session. The energy in the camp is high, and every member of the squad is determined to achieve something special. I fully believe we will make it to the final," he said.

--IANS

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